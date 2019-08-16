Anthem (ANTM) Holder Suntrust Banks Has Lifted Stake; As Dover (DOV) Shares Declined, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Position by $456,444

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 23,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $277.82. About 207,245 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 143,169 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 14.82 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 162,603 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 15,150 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated owns 126,937 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,082 shares. Bluemountain Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 7,315 shares. Korea Invest reported 192,955 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.11% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 313,429 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.74 million shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.21% or 4.14M shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 3,351 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 246,784 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Bp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares. Gru reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.