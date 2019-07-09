Anthem (ANTM) Holder Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Valuation Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $9.98 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 7.52 million shares traded or 40.24% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $284.31. About 616,353 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond: Get In Early – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “August 23rd Options Now Available For Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Most Heavily Shorted Stocks – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares to 168,894 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.