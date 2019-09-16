Anthem (ANTM) Holder South State Has Cut Stake as Stock Rose; First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Market Value Declined While Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

South State Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 4,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 65,249 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.41 million, down from 69,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $256.72. About 706,017 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 119,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 202,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 8,140 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.37 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Internet Bank Promotes Mike Upton – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Internet Bank builds up small business lending division – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces New Series of $35 Million of Subordinated Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.