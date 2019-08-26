Anthem (ANTM) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $692,120; First Interstate Bank Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $2.17 Million as Shares Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $259.89. About 626,347 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 5.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Columbia Heights schools launch new Facebook page; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 153,411 shares to 642,578 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,920 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.42 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,215 shares to 4,769 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa by 55,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.