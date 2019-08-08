Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose, Fiduciary Management Lifted Stake by $390,770

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 1.22M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 828,712 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf by 5,100 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 14.80 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 145,430 shares to 15.51 million shares, valued at $185.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.