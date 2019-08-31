Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $638,575; Salient Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Market Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.06M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares to 108,535 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Horseman Mngmt Limited has 26,800 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 27,810 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hap Trading Lc has 11,848 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zimmer Prtn LP owns 2.58 million shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Old West Llc holds 1.36% or 54,912 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0% or 802 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,119 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 5.07M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Luminus Management Llc owns 88,397 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 4,836 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 80,093 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 504,064 shares to 530,103 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019.