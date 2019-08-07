Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Increased Its Holding by $2.15 Million

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 12.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $283.05. About 454,577 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex U (VEU) by 15,688 shares to 141,769 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Tot Mkt (BND).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

