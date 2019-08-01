Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; Capital Research Global Investors Has Lifted Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $111.19 Million

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 657,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23.10M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91B, up from 22.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 1.05M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 12,750 shares to 54,456 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 150,000 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $102.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.54M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).