Anthem (ANTM) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Its Stake; Peak Asset Management Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Stake as Shares Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52M shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker to host conference call on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stryker reports first quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.45M for 26.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,236 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 138,809 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 26,930 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 560 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company has 24,158 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Winslow Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.78 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 35,410 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 161,868 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.2% or 26.18M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc stated it has 309,937 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd reported 177,850 shares. Connors Investor Service holds 0.62% or 22,989 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,342 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. 5,282 shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J, worth $863,590. Hutchinson Michael Damon had sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million. $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Doliveux Roch bought $8,117.