Anthem (ANTM) Holder Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake; Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Total (TOT) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $284.16. About 813,464 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Total (TOT) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 12,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 38,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Total for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 794,845 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (EWK) by 61,943 shares to 208,926 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 6,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 5.34% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.31 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.62B for 10.05 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.38 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.