Anthem (ANTM) Holder Parkwood Lifted Holding by $658,944; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Holds Position in Antero Res (AR)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $307.95. About 1.18 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 6.56 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $49,946 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $173,130 was made by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 18,822 shares to 43,965 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 7,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,033 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

