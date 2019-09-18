Anthem (ANTM) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Stake; Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Its Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Position by $1.58 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 18,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 39,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26 million, down from 57,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $252.64. About 1.13 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 829,828 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 3,000 shares to 13,125 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 10,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88M for 10.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 542,464 shares. Blackrock invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 112 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 63,445 shares. Omers Administration holds 126,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc stated it has 235,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 133 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 6,158 shares. Salem Counselors holds 100 shares. United Financial Advisers accumulated 17,337 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0% or 164 shares.

