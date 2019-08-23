Anthem (ANTM) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake; Harber Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $2.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 2.49M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 5,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.46M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares to 12,153 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 65,551 shares to 260,761 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 313,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,343 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).