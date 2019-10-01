Anthem (ANTM) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Boosted Its Position; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Cut by $302,775 Its Holding

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 1,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, down from 7,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,070 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 7,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $240.1. About 1.32 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.37% or 8.41M shares. Stevens Cap LP stated it has 23,509 shares. Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 191,268 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 50,567 shares. 409 are owned by Lipe Dalton. Kidder Stephen W invested 4.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1.05M are held by Franklin Resource Inc. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Commercial Bank Na invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Frontier Mngmt owns 1,406 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 60,702 are held by Pinnacle Finance. Putnam Fl Com stated it has 25,062 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,802 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 1,624 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,260 shares to 22,980 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.