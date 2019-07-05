Anthem (ANTM) Holder Loews Increased Position; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 869,159 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Ente by 223,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,112 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.