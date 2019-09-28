Anthem (ANTM) Holder Loews Has Decreased Position by $5.72 Million as Share Price Rose; Rbo & Co Position in Equifax (EFX) Has Trimmed by $345,735 as Share Price Rose

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $487,000, down from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 2,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 67,729 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 70,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 789,906 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Equifax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFX); 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.67M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company owns 2,350 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.67M shares. 22,944 were reported by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Fil Limited owns 359,578 shares. Aqr Limited Company invested in 0% or 10,425 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Optimum Inv invested in 0% or 100 shares. Comgest Glob Sas holds 0.12% or 41,100 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 6,894 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Conning has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com accumulated 12,940 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,312 shares. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 1,878 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $426.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.