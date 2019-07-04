Anthem (ANTM) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Its Stake by $20.82 Million; Price Michael F Lowered Its Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40M, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 41,187 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 50,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Battered health insurers look like a buy – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL).

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Heavy Metal: Goldman Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum, Upgrades Commercial Metals – Benzinga” on August 14, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 production cut to disrupt specialty metals, KeyBanc says – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kaiser Aluminum Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment and $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $577,080 activity.