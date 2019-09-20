Anthem (ANTM) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increased Its Position; Voloridge Investment Management Holding in Cooper Cos (COO) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1629.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 172,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 183,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74M, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 489.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, up from 2,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $302.32. About 263,338 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 6,685 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 59,629 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 42 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 413,805 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 103,571 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 1,814 shares. Sei Invests owns 66,322 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.32% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Parkside Bancorporation & reported 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Archford Capital Strategies invested in 945 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Llc holds 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 208 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 159,955 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.5% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 31,741 shares to 24,708 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 27,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,578 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).