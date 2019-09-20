Anthem (ANTM) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $12.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $554,400

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 582,314 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.04M, up from 580,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $271.37. About 4.18 million shares traded or 23.31% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49M, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $251.91. About 1.61 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.12 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.