Anthem (ANTM) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Raised Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Meritage Group LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92 million, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.92M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,038 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 66,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.77M, up from 63,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $257.29. About 1.17M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,849 shares to 332,939 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,920 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St." on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.