Anthem (ANTM) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Stake in Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Cut by $41.53 Million as Stock Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 83.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 248,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 49,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 298,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 93,039 shares to 133,039 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 185,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,220 shares to 60,057 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 26,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).