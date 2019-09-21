Anthem (ANTM) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $2.33 Million as Shares Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 8,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, up from 38,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 155,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 2,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241,000, down from 157,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,740 shares to 184,054 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 26,081 shares. Carlson Cap LP invested in 200,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 248,517 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 2.55% or 340,737 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Opus Inv Mgmt owns 25,200 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 5,007 were reported by Fulton National Bank & Trust Na. 7,573 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company accumulated 229 shares. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ent Fincl Svcs invested in 0.13% or 7,322 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 241,001 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested in 20,000 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 18,508 shares.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.22M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,006 shares to 4,356 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

