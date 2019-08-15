Anthem (ANTM) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Share Price Rose While Cipher Capital LP Decreased Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 84.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 38,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 7,215 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 45,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 612,911 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 17,100 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 766,557 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De has 184,693 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 63,658 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 2.63 million shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 948,031 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Apg Asset Management Nv has 78,600 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 3 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.07% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 64,837 shares to 87,901 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 39,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.