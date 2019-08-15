Anthem (ANTM) Holder Delta Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 19,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares to 8,498 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,590 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise stated it has 2.30M shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 247,562 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 432,285 shares. Coastline Tru Co holds 6,110 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Co holds 4,779 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl reported 565 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Tru Com accumulated 22,252 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 145,212 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.84% or 185,215 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.22% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Independent holds 32,110 shares or 4.78% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 8,839 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). British Columbia Invest Management Corp has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W & Inc holds 1.53% or 42,529 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.