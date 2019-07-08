Anthem (ANTM) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Its Position; St Johns Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $303,576

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 197,027 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 162,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,522 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 223,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $282.96. About 213,775 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Trust has invested 0.35% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 78,880 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Inc Limited Com. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Yhb Advsrs stated it has 18,146 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 2.52 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,014 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 7,571 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications invested in 1,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Blue Chip Prtn invested in 0.16% or 7,284 shares. 135 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 513,538 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 122,735 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $384.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 508,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).