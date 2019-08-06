Anthem (ANTM) Holder Cibc Asset Management Decreased Position; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Position by $3.76 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 11,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 23,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 35,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $287.54. About 487,515 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 69,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 833,162 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 902,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 612,842 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 256,752 shares to 337,550 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nomura Asset Com Limited invested in 0.01% or 23,230 shares. Madison Incorporated has 603,042 shares. 57,460 were reported by Thompson Inv Mngmt. 7,485 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated reported 10,400 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,065 shares. 8,344 were reported by Bb&T. 24,859 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Firefly Value Ptnrs LP invested in 8.74% or 1.52M shares. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 27,623 shares. 15,700 are owned by Skylands Capital Ltd. Lsv Asset owns 178,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 397,450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 139,030 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.85 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.