Anthem (ANTM) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $489,270 as Valuation Rose; Broderick Brian C Lifted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $450,772

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285,000, down from 2,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $248.16. About 1.66M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 30,407 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 124,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

