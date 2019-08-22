Anthem (ANTM) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $840,455

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 5,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 17,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $263.37. About 510,804 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 157,027 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,155 shares to 73,782 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.60 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 163,034 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 14,015 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,636 shares. Eqis owns 0.03% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 10,735 shares. Stephens Invest Gru Llc reported 210,128 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 52,153 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 29,479 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 40,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Llc accumulated 11 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,809 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 10,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Commerce has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

