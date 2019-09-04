Anthem (ANTM) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Boeing (BA) Stock Price Declined, Baxter Bros Boosted Stake by $2.97 Million

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 65,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, down from 82,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.13 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,975 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Finance holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,394 shares. Davis R M reported 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Texas Money has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 10,835 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd reported 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arcadia Invest Corp Mi holds 100 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 86,401 were reported by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 97,300 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill Advisors Inc invested 3.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town Country National Bank Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication reported 1,314 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cahill Fin Advsrs has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $86.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.