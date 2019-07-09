Anthem (ANTM) Holder Auxier Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $617,760 as Market Value Declined; Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding by $2.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.99B market cap company. It closed at $80.28 lastly. It is down 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $283.73. About 454,669 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.05% stake. M Hldg Securities stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tru Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 15,190 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 12,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 24,269 shares. Motco holds 156 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 18,863 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.72% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 1,465 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 88,741 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 19,739 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp has 3.68M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial Is A Cheaper Way To Invest In The Payments Processing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Discover Extends Merchant Acceptance in Spain Through Agreement with Redsys – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31M for 9.47 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.35 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.