Anthem (ANTM) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $2.63 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Cut Holding by $314,619

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $12.57 during the last trading session, reaching $300.49. About 1.09M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 10,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,219 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 53,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 11.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ICF) by 5,023 shares to 475,102 shares, valued at $52.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 86,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associates accumulated 0.19% or 13,820 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.14 million were accumulated by Personal Capital. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Diversified Trust holds 34,056 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 15,316 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.55M shares. Lvm Capital Mi reported 398,230 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 930,915 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. 541,290 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 106,627 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 239,738 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Company Lta owns 6,706 shares. Canal Insur has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 1.42M shares.

