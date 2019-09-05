Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

This is a contrast between Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.26 N/A 1.87 2.47 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 9 1.08 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Antero Resources Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Antero Resources Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation. Its rival Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Antero Resources Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Antero Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 163.51% at a $9.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is $9.13, which is potential 24.05% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Antero Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Antero Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.