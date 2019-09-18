Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Both Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 6 0.28 N/A 1.87 2.47 Concho Resources Inc. 98 3.51 N/A 2.85 34.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Antero Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc. Concho Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Antero Resources Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Concho Resources Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Antero Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Concho Resources Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Antero Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Concho Resources Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Concho Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Antero Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Concho Resources Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

Antero Resources Corporation has an average target price of $9.75, and a 148.72% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Concho Resources Inc. is $119.4, which is potential 62.54% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Antero Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Concho Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares and 94.4% of Concho Resources Inc. shares. About 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation was more bearish than Concho Resources Inc.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats Antero Resources Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.