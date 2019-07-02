Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 8 0.38 N/A 1.87 4.42 W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.24 N/A 1.25 3.90

Table 1 demonstrates Antero Resources Corporation and W&T Offshore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. W&T Offshore Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Antero Resources Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Antero Resources Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5%

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. W&T Offshore Inc.’s 2.97 beta is the reason why it is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, W&T Offshore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. W&T Offshore Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Antero Resources Corporation and W&T Offshore Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Antero Resources Corporation’s average price target is $10.63, while its potential upside is 97.22%. Meanwhile, W&T Offshore Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 102.02%. The results provided earlier shows that W&T Offshore Inc. appears more favorable than Antero Resources Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Antero Resources Corporation shares and 66.7% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares. About 7.2% of Antero Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, W&T Offshore Inc. has 33.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation 3.13% -4.07% -9.15% -47.52% -56.47% -12.25% W&T Offshore Inc. -7.39% -27.45% -0.61% -22.99% -38.34% 18.69%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation has -12.25% weaker performance while W&T Offshore Inc. has 18.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors W&T Offshore Inc.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.