Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Comparing side by side

Both Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 6 0.27 N/A 1.87 2.47 Vermilion Energy Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Antero Resources Corporation and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Antero Resources Corporation and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Antero Resources Corporation and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Antero Resources Corporation has a 98.43% upside potential and an average target price of $7.58. Competitively the average target price of Vermilion Energy Inc. is $32.5, which is potential 86.35% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Antero Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Vermilion Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares and 58.54% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Antero Resources Corporation

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vermilion Energy Inc.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.