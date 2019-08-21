Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Comparing side by side

Both Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.25 N/A 1.87 2.47 SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.55 N/A 0.74 9.08

Table 1 highlights Antero Resources Corporation and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Energy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Antero Resources Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Antero Resources Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation. Its rival SandRidge Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Antero Resources Corporation and SandRidge Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 SandRidge Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Antero Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $9.75, and a 180.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares and 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, SandRidge Energy Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year SandRidge Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Antero Resources Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Energy Inc. beats Antero Resources Corporation.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.