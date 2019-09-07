Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Antero Resources Corporation has 93.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Antero Resources Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.10% 3.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Antero Resources Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation N/A 7 2.47 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Antero Resources Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Antero Resources Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.25 1.71 2.13 2.49

Antero Resources Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.20%. The rivals have a potential upside of 35.74%. Given Antero Resources Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Antero Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation has -50.91% weaker performance while Antero Resources Corporation’s peers have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Antero Resources Corporation’s rivals have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Antero Resources Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antero Resources Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources Corporation has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Antero Resources Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.