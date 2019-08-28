Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Comparing side by side

Both Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.22 N/A 1.87 2.47 Concho Resources Inc. 102 3.38 N/A 2.85 34.29

In table 1 we can see Antero Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Concho Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Antero Resources Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concho Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Antero Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources Corporation’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Concho Resources Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation. Its rival Concho Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Concho Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Antero Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Concho Resources Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Antero Resources Corporation’s consensus target price is $9.75, while its potential upside is 213.50%. Competitively Concho Resources Inc. has an average target price of $123.86, with potential upside of 75.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Antero Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Concho Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Concho Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% are Antero Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Concho Resources Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Concho Resources Inc. beats Antero Resources Corporation.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.