Antero Resources (BKH) Share Value Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position by $744,128; Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted Its Stake in Donaldson (DCI) by $1.09 Million as Market Value Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (BKH) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 26,048 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 30,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 237,588 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD – COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF HISTORIC DATA HAS IDENTIFIED FOUR DISTINCT ZONES OF GOLD MINERALISATION AT ITS 100% OWNED BLACK HILLS LICENCE; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Donaldson (DCI) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 21,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 601,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.11 million, up from 579,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Donaldson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 337,753 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 122,374 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 95,594 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 21,509 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.27% or 403,533 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 38,778 shares. Whittier Trust has 16 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 4,460 shares. 340,858 are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. First Manhattan stated it has 94,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) or 23,312 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 129,436 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0.67% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Meeder Asset Management owns 17,239 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested in 310,593 shares. Cap Fund holds 0.01% or 14,830 shares in its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 21,451 shares to 45,212 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Reit Corp Class (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 6,171 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 235,907 were accumulated by Proshare. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 1.63 million shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 25,073 shares stake. Covington Mngmt has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 286 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.05M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Morgan Stanley holds 268,383 shares. 4,385 are held by Roberts Glore Inc Il. Riverhead Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Blair William & Company Il holds 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 20,281 shares. 1.65 million are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability. Mondrian Investment Prns Limited holds 0.09% or 54,645 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 12,480 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) by 57,854 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $76.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 663,738 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).