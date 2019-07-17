Antero Resources (AR) Touches $4.88 Low on Jul, 17; Laredo Petroleum (LPI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 80 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 decreased and sold positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) reached all time low today, Jul, 17 and still has $4.68 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.88 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.51B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.68 PT is reached, the company will be worth $60.36M less. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 1.15 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 477,634 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Metropolitan Life Com New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 165,971 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Harbourvest Prns Lc invested in 171,214 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Legal General Group Pcl holds 263,179 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 391,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Company Inc accumulated 35,867 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Communication accumulated 57,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California Public Employees Retirement reported 539,689 shares stake. 9,788 were reported by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Com holds 1.83% or 3.07M shares in its portfolio. 307,999 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Broadview Advisors Lc has 38,000 shares.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.71 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 99.80% above currents $4.88 stock price. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 30.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $166,862 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $101,260. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.31 million for 3.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $710.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 3.04 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.005. About 710,011 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9