Antero Resources (AR) Touches $4.13 Low on Jul, 27; Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Shorts Decreased By 7.95%

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) reached all time low today, Jul, 27 and still has $4.01 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.13 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.28 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $38.31M less. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) had a decrease of 7.95% in short interest. EGI’s SI was 191,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.95% from 207,600 shares previously. With 36,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Entree Resources LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s short sellers to cover EGI’s short positions. The SI to Entree Resources LTD.’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2583. About 229,294 shares traded. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) has declined 8.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.22% the S&P500.

More recent EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Are Worth Every Penny – Investorplace.com” on March 22, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “EntrÃ©e Resources Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Results and Reviews Corporate Highlights – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EntrÃ©e Resources Announces 2019 AGM Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. The company has market cap of $44.30 million. The Company’s principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 7,350 shares valued at $49,927 was made by RADY PAUL M on Tuesday, May 28. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 800,700 shares. Hrt Lc stated it has 14,220 shares. 2,000 are owned by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Com. Edge Wealth Limited Company reported 2,000 shares. 11.55M are held by Key Grp Inc (Cayman). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 477,634 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 0.78% or 456,835 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 391,501 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2.52M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 544,231 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 13,328 shares. 6,200 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 28,070 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Antero Resources Fell 15.8% in June – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest: Antero Resources Has Potential for Multiple Expansion With a Kicker – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.3 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.