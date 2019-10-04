Antero Resources (AR) Touches $2.67 Low on Oct, 4; Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Tjx Cos (TJX) Position By $1.88 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 36,216 shares as Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 1.37M shares with $72.33 million value, down from 1.40 million last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc now has $66.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 1.55M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) reached all time low today, Oct, 4 and still has $2.59 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.67 share price. This indicates more downside for the $808.24 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.25M less. The stock decreased 6.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 5.74M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.64% above currents $55.09 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stake by 40,354 shares to 1.79 million valued at $53.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 181,542 shares and now owns 201,015 shares. Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 14.71M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lynch In invested in 47,580 shares. 9.15 million are owned by Brown Advisory. 3,845 were reported by Lincoln. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.55% stake. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.36% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 859,676 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 44,629 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 608 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 700 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Choate Invest Advsrs reported 58,942 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 18,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 100,536 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $801.00 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Dollar General Is Bucking the Trend – Forbes” published on October 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Retail Stalwarts to Consider During the 4th Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.24 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.12 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689 on Friday, May 24. $174,912 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.03% or 6.31M shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,600 shares. First Trust Advsr L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 951,884 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 319,768 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 21.38M shares. American Assets Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 201,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 116,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 45,525 shares.