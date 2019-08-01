Antero Resources (AR) Stock Price Declined While Warburg Pincus Cut Stake by $140.12 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Lowered Holding by $358,608

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 12.48 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sound Shore Inc Ct has 1.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arcadia Mi invested in 1,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Limited holds 2.33% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 370,590 shares. Dow Chemical De holds 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 11,580 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 48,911 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.43M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 534,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 210,410 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 35,867 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8.18M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt holds 16,000 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 12,125 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Antero Resources Fell 15.8% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock or 16.09M shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $166,862 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 5,314 shares to 63,914 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.