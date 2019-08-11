Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Trimmed Its Stake; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, March 14. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 536,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 13,328 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3.07M shares. First Advsr Lp reported 1.37 million shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 49,476 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,500 shares. Stifel holds 987,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 389,575 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 22,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mountain Lake Management Ltd has 4.56% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 113,654 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% or 12,827 shares in its portfolio. 118,032 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Snap to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.