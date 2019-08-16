Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Lowered Stake by $140.12 Million; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $359,316; Shares Declined

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 3.92M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 63,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 18.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 263,179 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 256,332 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 10.67 million shares. 74,364 were accumulated by Natixis. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 987,268 shares. 1.03M are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Bessemer accumulated 0.01% or 148,252 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,678 shares. Principal Fincl holds 18,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 20.33 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 106,846 shares. Parametric Associate Limited stated it has 467,493 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. $49,689 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 24. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 347,525 were reported by Estabrook Capital Mgmt. Holderness Investments Communication stated it has 69,238 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 2.05% or 51,488 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 318,170 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 20,008 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 57,140 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt has 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,986 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.25% or 46,558 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona State Retirement owns 939,879 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Bankshares N A holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16,390 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 48,795 shares. West Oak Cap Llc owns 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,898 shares. United Asset Strategies has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 2,909 shares to 5,958 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 6,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).