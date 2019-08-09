Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Trimmed Its Position by $140.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Five Below (FIVE) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Holding

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 10.33M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 4,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, down from 67,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 1.02 million shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE)

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $29.47 million for 56.08 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought $128,835 worth of stock. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

