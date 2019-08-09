Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Coca (KO) by $615,158

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 10.33M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,099 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,500 are held by Cna Corp. Novare Lc invested in 25,452 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 23,850 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,423 shares. 23.45M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 387,849 shares. Fruth Invest Management has 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ar Asset Mngmt invested 3.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jcic Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,704 shares. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 11,354 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,480 shares. 39,472 are held by Ipswich Inv Mgmt Incorporated.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, May 31. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..