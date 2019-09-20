Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Baker Bros Advisors LP Upped Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by $7.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 497.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 474,703 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depres; 02/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS -22%; 21/04/2018 – Top 5 of the week: #1 In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 VIVITROL Net Sales of $300M-$330M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures to Range From $80M-$90M; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 29/04/2018 – #3- WTF of the month In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 23,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 193,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 4.91 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 37,894 shares to 337,894 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. RADY PAUL M bought $49,946 worth of stock. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association has 35,800 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.79 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Salem Counselors stated it has 5,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 25,815 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 112,830 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,743 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 740,400 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 11,588 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 201,635 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.02M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 26,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 404,771 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALKS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd stated it has 74,277 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 131,370 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 102,959 shares. Raymond James Fincl accumulated 0% or 29,161 shares. Bank Of America De accumulated 443,521 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 100 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 100 shares. S&Co accumulated 0.02% or 9,200 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.01% or 13,436 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.03% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 1.41M were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 539,523 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 992,483 shares to 50.06 million shares, valued at $3.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 234,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.61M shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (Prn).