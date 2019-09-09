Antero Resources (AR) Share Price Declined While Sound Shore Management Lowered Its Stake by $12.88 Million; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Its Holding

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.98. About 10.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook Under Siege — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 29/05/2018 – Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK’S INVESTMENT INCLUDES MORE THAN $100 MLN IN INFRASTRUCTURE; 10/04/2018 – Privacy advocate: Facebook could face huge fines over its data use, in theory trillions of dollars; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.85M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45M, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 7.79% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 8.56M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $174.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 335,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Limited Liability Com owns 103,337 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 541,192 shares. Caymus Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 4.04 million shares or 7.92% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 720,054 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 13,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ameriprise Fincl holds 11,539 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt reported 3,678 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 277,196 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 336,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 38,000 are held by Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Rdl holds 0.16% or 26,593 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 63,053 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.35 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of stock. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 8,213 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 1,324 shares. 260,593 are held by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 199,727 are held by Northeast Investment Mgmt. New York-based Penbrook Lc has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Century holds 8.13M shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 492,937 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farmers And Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,354 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,585 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Com holds 4,312 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alpine Global Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 1.06M shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 45,416 shares to 41,133 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 181,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,996 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).