Antero Resources (AR) Reaches $5.15 52 Week Low; PHARMA-BIO SERV (PBSV) Shorts Increased By 900%

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.79 target or 7.00% below today’s $5.15 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.61B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $4.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $112.49 million less. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 5.47M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

PHARMA-BIO SERV INC (OTCMKTS:PBSV) had an increase of 900% in short interest. PBSV’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 900% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.83. About 2,297 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Pharma-Bio Serv: High Quality Nanocap For A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “What Is Pharma-Bio Serv’s Goal With An M&A Advisor? – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 19, 2015 is yet another important article.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm with a laboratory testing facility in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. The company has market cap of $19.09 million. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. It has a 3.66 P/E ratio. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.48M for 32.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hrt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 14,220 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 24,500 shares stake. 63,053 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 1.31% or 103,700 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis reported 74,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Lp owns 1.37M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability stated it has 566,986 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 67,800 shares. Amer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11,712 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited reported 86,258 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 954 shares. 84,760 were reported by Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. On Friday, May 24 Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 21,900 shares. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Shares for $49,946 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, May 23. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.86 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.